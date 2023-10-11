Walk for Veterans event in Naples

A group of veterans posing for a picture. Credit: Walk for Vets

The American Legion is sponsoring a walk for veterans beginning in Naples to raise awareness for vets suffering from PTSD.

The walk will take place in Naples on Saturday and Sunday. Then the vets will then move out Monday morning walking to Bonita Springs.

Walk for Vets consists of five to seven veteran volunteers walking to make a difference in the lives of others.

Walk for Vets is an organization raising awareness of the plight of veterans and the epidemic of suicide among service members and our veterans.