Lehigh Acres Elementary student accused of making threats, arrested

A Lehigh Acres Elementary student has been accused of threatening classmates and arrested according to the school’s principal.

Jackson Morgan emailed parents about the situation Thursday.

Email to parents:

Good morning, Lehigh Elementary Cubs.

In the spirit of open communication, I want to let you know that a student has been arrested for threatening other students at our school.

Thanks to a report to a teacher, we were able to immediately notify the Lee County Sheriff’s Office to investigate. On top of the legal consequences, the student involved will be disciplined per the School District’s code of conduct.

I want to assure you that our school is safe and this morning, teaching and learning will continue as normal.

Thank you for your trust and understanding,

Jackson Morgan

Principal

Lehigh Elementary School

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.