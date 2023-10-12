U.S. 41 closures continue through Friday due to excessive rain

Road closure on U.S. 41 from Goodlette-Frank Road to 10th Street South (CREDIT: GOOGLE MAPS)

Maintenance repairs have been extended another day on U.S. 41 after rain caused a 24-hour delay.

According to the Florida Department of Transportation, an excessive amount of rain on Wednesday will affect maintenance done on U.S. 41 from Goodlette-Frank Road to 10th Street South.

All westbound traffic on U.S. 41 should turn right (northbound) on Airport Road, then turn left (heading west) on Golden Gate Parkway to rejoin U.S. 41.

All eastbound traffic will experience left lane closures at Goodlette-Frank Road and should make a left turn (northbound) on SR 84 (Davis Blvd.) or Airport Road, then turn left (heading west) on Golden Gate Parkway to rejoin Goodlette-Frank Road.

The westbound two lanes onto Goodlette-Frank Road are now a constant right turn to ease the flow of traffic. The traffic signal at this location has been updated to reflect the change.

Engineers are also working on the possibility of safely opening one lane during peak hours on Friday to alleviate traffic.