TS Sean downgrades to a Tropical Depression; updates in the Atlantic

Tropical Depression Sean 5 a.m. cone. Credit: The Weather Authority

According to the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Sean has been downgraded to a tropical depression.

Sean is moving toward the west-northwest near 12 mph, with a west-northwestward to northwestward motion forecast during the rest of the week, NHC states.

WINK News Meteorologist Nikki Sheaks reported that “Tropical Depression Sean will hold steady as a tropical depression over the next few days but will fizzle out early next week. Sean won’t be posing a threat to any land as it moves through the open waters of the Eastern Atlantic.”



Satellite intensity estimates indicate that the maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts.

The NHC reports that the storm is not likely to strengthen throughout the remainder of the week.

Meanwhile, a tropical wave just offshore of west Africa is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

Some gradual development is possible, as there is a 30% chance of further development.

The Weather Authority will keep you updated regarding Tropical Depression Sean and other developments in the Atlantic.