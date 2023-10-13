WINK News

Fort Myers woman fears for her family in Israel

Reporter: Claire Galt Writer: Rachel Murphy
Many people in Southwest Florida have a connection to the war in Israel. One woman in Fort Myers is scared for her family, huddled in an apartment, fearful of missile strikes.

Avigail Gev told WINK News of her family in Israel, “My brother lives there on this on the third floor and he’s taking care of my grandma. She’s sick and demented. They don’t have a shelter at home. My other sister, she has four kids from the ages of five to 11. She also doesn’t have shelter at home.”

Avigail said Hamas or bombs, missiles or fear will break the spirit of her family.

