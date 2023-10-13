Tim Aten Knows: Beyond Bed Bath & Beyond Plaza in Naples

Q: What is going in the large space formerly occupied by Bed Bath & Beyond on Airport Road in Naples? And what will that plaza now be called? Thanks. — Rebecca Sumlin, Naples

A: A new tenant hasn’t been lined up yet to replace the former Bed Bath & Beyond store, but Bed Bath & Beyond Plaza has been renamed Ridgeport Plaza until further notice, according to a spokesman for Continental Realty Corp, which manages the local retail center.

Of course, the new name also is the old name for the retail center. The center on that busy northwest corner of Pine Ridge and Airport-Pulling roads initially was known as Ridgeport Plaza, which combines parts from the names of its crossroads. The center was home to the Ridgeport Pub in the early 2000s in the unit where Hibachi of Japan is today.

