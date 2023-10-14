Fort Myers man arrested for 6 gas station burglaries

Marslino Brunson (CREDIT: Lee County Sheriff’s Office)

A man in Fort Myers was arrested for six gas station burglaries, where he was caught on camera breaking in with a hammer.

Lee County Deputies said that Marslino Brunson, 39, stole from cash registers and took lottery tickets from the businesses.

Brunson was discovered at the Inn Town Suites in South Fort Myers by detectives. According to the detectives, 57.04 grams of methamphetamine and 73.70 grams of cocaine were found in Brunson’s car.

Brunson was arrested for six counts of burglary, five counts of petit theft, grand theft, trafficking methamphetamine, and trafficking cocaine.