Sean becomes a tropical depression. Development expected from AL94

Showers and thunderstorms associated with an area of low pressure located several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands have become more concentrated and better organized, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Lauren Kreidler reported, “The one area now has a 90% chance of developing; Sean is expected to dissipate in the upcoming days.”

Sean is forecast to encounter an increasingly dry mid-level environment during the next couple of days, causing weakening. It has now become a tropical depression.

The Weather Authority will update you regarding the Tropics and other developments in the Atlantic.