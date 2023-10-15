Search for driver who hit pedestrian with car in Immokalee

Colorado Avenue near the intersection of South 4th Street, where the vehicle hit the pedestrian, leaving him in critical condition (CREDIT: GOOGLE Maps)

Florida Highway Patrol is looking for a vehicle that hit a pedestrian in Immokalee, leaving him in critical condition.

The collision happened Saturday night around 2:30 a.m. Authorities say the vehicle was traveling east on Colorado Avenue near the intersection of South 4th Street.

The front of the vehicle collided with a male pedestrian who was walking. He was immediately transported to a hospital.

The driver who hit the pedestrian fled the scene.

FHP said that the vehicle is possibly a 2007 – 2009 model Toyota Camry.

If you have any information regarding the collision, please contact FHP or Crimestoppers.