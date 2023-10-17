Fort Myers City Council approves permission to advertise for City of Palms Park, Skatium

Fort Myers City Council approved by a 4-2 vote a permission to advertise a request for proposals from qualified firms for the opportunity to lease or purchase and develop a mixed-use project on the site of City of Palms Park, Skatium and other adjoining city-owned properties.

The stadium, Skatium and parking areas include four parcels totaling 27 acres in the midtown area of Fort Myers. The city envisions a strategic redevelopment of the midtown area that will become a focal point of the city with the reimagining of the four parcels serving as a catalyst for the transformation of the area to a state-of-the-art sports/entertainment-themed, mixed-use venue.

