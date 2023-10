Jaycee Park redesign plans. Credit: The City of Cape Coral

After months of back and forth, Cape Coral city leaders are moving forward with a plan for Jaycee Park.

Renderings of the updated concept for Jaycee Park include more shade and seating along the walking path and shoreline.

ADA parking will be at the north and south lots for better drop-off points.

There has been much back and forth in the community regarding the re-development of the park.