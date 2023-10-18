Tropical Storm Tammy forms in the Atlantic

Tropical Storm Tammy has formed in the Atlantic Ocean.

According to the National Hurricane Center’s 5 p.m. advisory, Tammy is traveling west at nearly 23 mph with a westward motion and a slower forward speed expected through Thursday.

A turn toward the west-northwest is forecast by Thursday night, followed by a turn

toward the northwest Friday night or Saturday.

Tropical Storm Tammy has sustained maximum sustained winds near 40 mph.

Tropica Storm Tammy is not expected to affect Southwest Florida.