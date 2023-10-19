Groundbreaking for Bimini Square Project set to begin in Cape Coral

Luxury apartments and restaurants are coming to the Bimini Basin in Cape Coral much to the dismay of residents.

The groundbreaking for the Bimini Square Project is set to begin Thursday morning and is expected to span between Cape Coral Parkway to Palm Tree Drive and Sunset Court.

Locals are upset about the potential for more traffic in Cape Coral.



The Bimini Square Project will sit on six acres of land overlooking the Bimini Basin. Some of the features will include a deep lagoon waterfront restaurant, 218 residential units and more than 58,000 square feet of nonresidential space.

Concept art for the Bimini Square Project. Credit: The City of Cape Coral

A parking garage and slips for boat owners will also be available which will allow boaters to travel to the Bimini Square by water.

City leader and developers claim the project will not only more residents, but also jobs for Cape Coral.

The expected finish date for the project is Fall of 2025.

The groundbreaking is set to begin at 9:30 a.m., Thursday.

