Street gets dedicated to Valerie’s House

Valerie’s House provides ongoing grief support for children and families grieving the death of a loved one.

On Thursday, the city of Fort Myers honored them with a street renaming. The dedication is to honor the important work done at Valerie’s House.

“It’s a forever home, which is what we’ve said for years and years now on, a forever street, right in honor of all moms like mine who have gone too soon, and all families that walk through this journey, the city recognizes their pain. The community recognizes it,” said Angela Melvin, founder and CEO.

The organization is building a new location off of Veronica Shoemaker Boulevard to be known as Valerie’s House Way.

Meredith Kuncel and her two daughters showed their support at the street naming. They have been with Valeries House since they lost their loved one over a year ago.

“I don’t know where we would be without Valerie’s House today. Last year, we felt alone and isolated, and we showed up to Valerie’s House that day, and we’ve been there ever since,” Kuncel said.

The new Valerie’s House will eventually serve hundreds of grieving families. It will have several specialized rooms, a memory garden, and even a special room with punching bags for kids to let out their emotions.