Travelers react to worldwide caution alert

CREDIT: AP

The tension over the Israel-Hamas war is reaching new levels and caused the U.S. Department to issue a rare worldwide caution alert Thursday.

The alert warns people to use increased caution when traveling.

The last time the State Department issued a worldwide caution was in 2022, after the death of Al-Qaeda leader Ayman Al-Zawahiri.

This most recent advisory comes amid the Israel-Hamas war.

“I’m going to go to Mexico. I’m a little worried. Oh, my kids are worried that I shouldn’t go,” said Kathy Vollrath, traveler.

The U.S. Department sent the warning flyers to stay alert due to increased tensions around the world and the potential for terrorist attacks against U.S. citizens and interests.

“It does just make you think a little bit extra, but it’s not gonna stop me from traveling,” said Zach Shankle, traveler.

Shankle just got back from international travel to Mexico.

“I was looking around a little bit. You don’t know what the security is like outside of the country,” Shankle said.

He said that while he feels pretty safe traveling domestically, being out of the country had him a little more on edge.

“Obviously, it’s a big tourist destination, so we were just a little more careful,” Shankle said.

AAA recommends closely monitoring the news for your destination and suggests working with a professional travel advisor and purchasing travel insurance before you head out.

A TSA spokesperson told WINK that the agency is currently operating at a heightened level of security and actively monitoring the situation, ready to adjust security postures if or as necessary.