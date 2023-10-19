TS Tammy gradually strengthens, brings tropical storm watches for Barbados

Tropical Storm Tammy 5 a.m. cone. Credit: The Weather Authority

According to the National Hurricane Center’s 8 a.m. advisory, Tropical Storm Tammy is continuing to strengthen as it approaches the Leeward Islands.

Tropical storm watches have been issued to Barbados, Dominica, Martinique, Guadeloupe, Antigua, Barbuda, Montserrat, St. Kitts, and Nevis.

Tropical storm conditions are possible to begin on Friday.

Tammy is traveling west at nearly 16 mph with a westward motion and a slower forward speed expected through Thursday.

A turn toward the west-northwest is forecast by Thursday night, followed by a turn

toward the northwest Friday night or Saturday.

Tropical Storm Tammy has sustained maximum sustained winds near 60 mph.

Tropical Storm Tammy is not expected to affect Southwest Florida.

The Weather Authority will continue to update information about Tropical Storm Tammy as new developments become available.