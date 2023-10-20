Bleu Provence, McCabe building on Fifth not sold to Hoffmann

Although previously under purchase agreements, the Bleu Provence restaurant and the McCabe family’s retail portion of The Residences at 5th and 5th in Naples are not part of the Hoffmann Family of Companies portfolio or its recent historic real estate sale.

In June, Naples-based Hoffmann founder David Hoffmann said his company was expected to close in late July or early August on the Bleu Provence in Old Naples and that part of the longtime local restaurant’s retail wine shop would be converted into a private club. The restaurant sale did not close as planned, said Jacques Cariot, who co-founded Bleu Provence with his wife, Lysielle, in 1999. The Cariots and their two sons will continue to operate the award-winning restaurant, they said.

