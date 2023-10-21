Tracking two systems in the Tropics

The Weather Authority is watching an area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the far southwestern Caribbean Sea. It is associated with a broad area of low pressure.

According to The Weather Authority Meteorologist Lauren Kreidler, some slow development is possible during the next few days.

The Hurricane Center added, “The disturbance is forecast to move inland over Central America Monday or early Tuesday, and no further development is expected after that time.”

And Hurricane Tammy’s passing east of Martinique and Dominica. The eyewall has become more pronounced during the past several hours.

“The system turned northwestward,” said the NHC. “A strong mid-latitude trough moving off the east coast of the United States is eroding the western portion of the Atlantic subtropical ridge, which should cause Tammy to continue northwestward across the Leeward Islands through Saturday night and early Sunday.”