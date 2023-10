Margena Nunez (CREDIT: Lee County Sheriff’s Office)

Lee County Sheriff’s Office mourns the anniversary of fallen Deputy Margena Nunez.

Deputy Nunez was fatally struck by a drunk driver on Oct. 22, 2006, according to LCSO. She was 44 years old.

In 1999, Deputy Nunez started with LCSO as a civilian records assistant before becoming a corrections deputy.

Deputy Nunez is survived by her two children.