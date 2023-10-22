Search for hit-and-run driver who left woman to die in Lehigh Acres

Kee Kee Shanks (CREDIT: Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers)

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is asking for assistance in finding the hit-and-run driver who murdered a woman six years ago.

According to SWFL Crime Stoppers, Kee Kee Shanks was killed on Oct. 21, 2017 while walking at night near Rena Avenue and 40th Street, Lehigh Acres.

The driver struck her on the road and left her to die. Kee Kee was a few weeks shy of her 30th birthday.

If you have any knowledge of this tragic event, please contact SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS. You could be eligible to earn up to $3,000.