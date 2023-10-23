Tracking two systems in the Tropics

The Weather Authority is watching an area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the far southwestern Caribbean Sea. It is associated with a broad area of low pressure.

According to The Weather Authority Meteorologist Lauren Kreidler, some slow development is possible during the next few days.

The Hurricane Center added, “The disturbance is forecast to move inland over Central America Monday or early Tuesday, and no further development is expected after that time.”

And Hurricane Tammy’s passing east of Martinique and Dominica. The eyewall has become more pronounced during the past several hours.

As of the 5 a.m., Monday advisory, Tammy is now moving north at approximately 10 mph, with maximum sustained winds near 80 mph.

“The system turned northwestward,” said the NHC. “Tammy is expected to produce an additional one to three inches of rainfall across portions of the British Virgin Islands, the Leeward Islands, and the northern Windward Islands through this morning, bringing storm total maximum amounts to 12 inches in the Leeward Islands.”