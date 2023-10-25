SWFL reps weigh in on new House Speaker Mike Johnson

It’s taken more than three weeks and multiple candidates but Republicans finally have a new leader. The U.S. House of Representatives elected Mike Johnson as House speaker on Wednesday.

“We have to sacrifice sometimes our preferences because that’s what’s necessary in a legislative body, but we will defend our core principles to the end,” said newly elected House Speaker Mike Johnson.

If it’s possible to be excited and relieved simultaneously, that’s how two Southwest Florida congressmen describe themselves.

Most importantly, Mario Diaz-Balart and Greg Stuebe are motivated and ready to work.

“He’s unique– is one of integrity and honesty throughout the entire conference,” said Stuebe. “To be able to have somebody bring all of those factions together is very important for the conference. It’s very important for the country. I think he’ll do a real good job moving forward.”

The Republican members of Congress overwhelmingly agree that Mike Johnson of Louisiana will be a great speaker for the House of Representatives. Among them is local representative Byron Donalds, who Johnson beat out for the job.

The Republican members of Congress know that ousting a speaker and then taking three weeks to replace him is not a good look, but that’s over now. They are united, they say.