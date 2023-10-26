Cape Coral provides development updates at Committee of the Whole meeting

Cape Coral Economic and Business Development Manager Sharon Woodberry provided updates to projects in different development stages during her quarterly report for fiscal year 2023 at Wednesday’s Committee of the Whole meeting.

Projects in the permitting stage included the Shops at Del Mar retail center, 327 SW 10th Place, which will consist of four single-story buildings with more than 370 feet of frontage on the Pine Island Road corridor. A groundbreaking is expected to occur this quarter with an 18-month construction timeline.

