Man arrested over high beams altercation in North Fort Myers

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man after he allegedly struck a 72-year-old man who had complained about high beams in North Fort Myers.

Marcus Stanley Smith, 33, was arrested for aggravated battery on a person 65 or older.

On Oct. 5, deputies were called to a scene regarding an injured man on the road at the intersection of Pondella Road and North Tamiami Trail.

He told deputies a man driving a lifted pickup truck with bright LED lights hit him.

According to the police report, the victim noticed a truck following him with his high beams on.

When the victim reached a red light, he got out of his vehicle and questioned the suspect on the bright LED lights.

As the victim approached, police said the suspect jumped out of his vehicle to verbally confront the man; a physical altercation followed.

The suspect struck the victim in the face, knocking him to the ground, said deputies.

Surveillance at the scene, a friend of Smith, and an ex-girlfriend gave testimonies that implicated Smith as the suspect.

Deputies were able to check Smith’s Facebook page and match pictures of the truck with the one seen in the surveillance video.

Another witness, a friend of Smith, had a picture of Smith with bloody knuckles, admitting that he struck the victim.

Along with the picture, two text messages were sent: “Left a dude sleeping at a red light last night at old 41 and Pondela,” and “He jumped out, ran up to my truck cussing me, saying I had my bright lights on. I jumped out, and he threw his hands up, so I dropped his ***. Backed up and left him sleeping in the turning lane.”

Deputies arrested Smith on Tuesday.

He has since been released. His bond was set at $1500.