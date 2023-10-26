Charlotte County man accused of firing gun into the air while drunk

Alexander Michael Grant mugshot. Credit: Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for allegedly firing a gun into the air while drunk in Port Charlotte.

CCSO arrested Alexander Michael Grant, 22, on Friday after responding to a call concerning Grant and his friends causing a commotion while intoxicated at 17228 Bonnie Ave.

The caller and Grant had a brief argument over the noise complaint, which prompted Grant to withdraw his wood-grained firearm and proceed to exit through the front door of the home to fire gunshots into the air, CCSO reports.

Grant and his friends proceeded to drive off in a Black Jeep Cherokee immediately afterward.

Additional callers from the same area reported hearing gunshots from a Jeep matching the earlier description.

Construction workers confirmed to deputies that gunshots were fired on a nearby street while working on a roofing project. Bullet shells matching the weapon connected to Grant were allegedly found nearby.

Deputies interviewed juveniles who had been traveling with Grant, telling deputies they and Grant were invited to a late-night pool party at a community pool.

Upon leaving the pool party early Friday morning, Grant allegedly fired more rounds into the direction of the community pool.

Employees of the community pool said to deputies that juveniles had trespassed into the pool.

While attempting to drive Grant home, he allegedly spotted a CCSO vehicle and left the vehicle in an attempt to flee. Grant was later apprehended and taken into custody.

The firearm found in his possession matched was connected to casings found at each shooting scene.