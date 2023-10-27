1 person injured after car crashes into ditch in Fort Myers

A man has been transported to the hospital after his car crashed into a partially submerged ditch.

South Trail Fire confirmed one person was transported to the hospital after responding to a car in a ditch at Daniels and Commerce Lakes Drive Friday morning.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Fort Myers firefighters seemed to be emptying items from the silver sedan in the ditch after removing an older man from the car’s driver’s side.

A fireman on the scene said the car was traveling on the other side of the road, spun out, came into oncoming traffic and ended up in the ditch.