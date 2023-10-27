Conservancy of Southwest Florida’s free gift to visitors in November

Conservancy of Southwest Florida. CREDIT: WINK News

The Conservancy of Southwest Florida is giving SWFL residents and visitors a gift in November.

According to the Conservancy’s website, every Saturday in November, they will offer free public admission, calling the event Nature In November.

The Conservancy is located in Naples and has a 21-acre campus.

Visitors can experience electric boat tours, special daily programs and kayak rentals.

The Conservancy’s website says ticket costs support its mission of protecting the water, land, wildlife and future of the five regions in SWFL.

The Conservancy is open from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at 1495 Smith Preserve Way.

