Teen accused of social media threat against Golden Gate High School

Golden Gate High School (CREDIT: CCPS)

Authorities have arrested a 16-year-old boy after an investigation concluded he was responsible for a violent social media threat against Golden Gate High School.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, the boy faces a charge including written threats to kill or do bodily injury or conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism. That is a second-degree felony in the State of Florida.

During the investigation, detectives discovered the threat was not credible. The teen confessed to publishing the threat but said he didn’t intend to harm anyone.

An enhanced law enforcement presence, courtesy of CCSO, will be at the Golden Gate High School football game Friday night.

“Make no mistake, I have zero tolerance for threats involving our schools,” said Sheriff Kevin Rambosk. “Actions have consequences. If you make this type of threat in Collier County, we will arrest you.”