Tropical Storm Tammy reforms in the Atlantic

According to the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Tammy has reformed in the Atlantic Ocean.

Tammy became a post-tropical disturbance on Thursday; however, it maintained its wind speeds throughout Thursday and Friday, causing the reformation.

According to the 11 a.m. advisory from the NHC, Tammy is moving toward the northwest near 3 mph and is expected to turn north, followed by a turn to the east over the coming days, NHC states.

Maximum sustained winds are being recorded at approximately 65 mph, with little change throughout Thursday.

Meanwhile, a disturbance in the Caribbean has a 30% chance of development and is moving northward, according to the 2 p.m. advisory.

The WINK News Weather Authority reports that Tropical Storm Tammy poses no threat to Southwest Florida.