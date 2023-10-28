Laws prohibiting sex offenders on Halloween

No matter how spooky Halloween gets, safety is always a priority. Strict laws are in place to prevent sex offenders from participating on October 31st.

According to the Florida Statutes, sex offenders are prohibited from passing out candy to children or dressing up in costumes. Sex offenders are also barred from entertaining at children’s parties.

Halloween isn’t the only holiday that has protective laws. Wearing a Santa Claus costume on or preceding Christmas is also prohibited to sex offenders.