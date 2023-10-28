Tropical Storm Tammy reforms in the Atlantic

Tropical disturbances in the Atlantic (CREDIT: The Weather Authority)

According to the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Tammy has reformed in the Atlantic Ocean.

Tammy became a post-tropical disturbance on Thursday; however, it maintained its wind speeds throughout Thursday and Friday, causing the reformation.

According to the 5 p.m. advisory from the NHC, Tammy is moving toward the northwest near 15 mph and is expected to turn north, followed by a turn to the east over the coming days, NHC states.

Maximum sustained winds are being recorded at approximately 45 mph, with little change throughout Thursday.

Meanwhile, a disturbance in the Caribbean has a 10% chance of development and is moving northward, according to the 5 p.m. advisory.

A second disturbance has formed northeast of the Dominican Republic’s coastline. It has a 20% chance of formation.

The WINK News Weather Authority reports that Tropical Storm Tammy poses no threat to Southwest Florida.