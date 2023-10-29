Tammy’s gone, but two other systems are on the radar

Tammy is now post-tropical. The Weather Authority Meteorologist Lauren Kreidler reported there won’t be any more advisories for the system.

But, the Kreidler is tracking two other systems. The area highlighted above in red, Invest 96-L, has a 70% chance of developing. It could become a tropical depression or storm later today.

“The good news is that there is a lot of wind shear,” added Kreidler. “It is expected to be short-lived even if it does develop.”

The second system, the area in yellow, has a low chance of developing.

