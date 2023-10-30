Cape Coral Fire Department holding open house

Cape Coral fire station open house Credit: Cape Coral Fire Department

All 12 Cape Coral fire stations will be open to the public with activities, games and displays.

On Saturday, you can visit any of Cape Coral’s 12 fire stations from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. to meet firefighters and learn about fire equipment and services.

In addition, various fun and educational activities and displays from their partner public safety agencies will be available at each station.

“The annual Open House is a fun and exciting way for us to engage the community,” says Fire Chief Ryan Lamb. “Visitors have the opportunity to learn about the different aspects of the CCFD, our all-hazards response capabilities, our partnership with other agencies, and our commitment to the well-being of people in our community. We look forward to welcoming everyone at our fire stations on November 4.”