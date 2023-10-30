Marching Patriots march to success in first year

Marching Patriots on the field. CREDIT: WINK News

Aubrey Rogers High School in north Naples opened this school year, but its Marching Patriots won the 2A Class Championship at the Lehigh Senior Invitational this month and earned a superior rating at the Collier County Band Show on Saturday.

“When I came to this I didn’t know what I was coming into,” senior baritone player Savanna Varon said. “I didn’t know what was going to happen. I didn’t know if we were going to be successful. Honestly I was really scared, but it’s really comforting to know that we’re being successful.” Marching Patriots practicing. CREDIT: WINK News

Varon is one of just four seniors in the marching band. She is clearly thrilled with their success.

Director of Bands Jason Jones told WINK News there is a good reason why his Marching Patriots are doing so well.

“I’ve seen the students who came from Barron, from Gulf Coast, from North Naples and Oak Ridge Middle Schools have such passion already in their playing,” Jones said.

Varon said she is proud of how the band overcame its initial challenges.

“Taking a part of everything everyone has learned from different schools such as Barron Collier and Gulf Coast and trying to merge them together into becoming our own style and making us unique,” Varon said.

The Marching Patriots are 60 students strong in their first year and expect about 30 incoming freshmen to join next year. Credit: WINK News

“We could be looking at being a band over 100 students strong with passion and drive,” Jones said. “We’re already building the foundation of the expectation of what it means to be a successful program with our performances so far.”

You can check out the Marching Patriots on Friday night when Aubrey Rogers plays its final home football game against ABF Academy.