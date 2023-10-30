Tracking 2 systems in the tropics

Tropical weather outlook. Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority has been tracking two systems in the tropics that have the possibility of developing into storms.

“This area of low pressure is moving into an area of strong upper-level winds and dry air, and the chances of it becoming a short-lived tropical storm appear to be decreasing,” according to the National Hurricane Center.

Invest 96-L, listed as this area of low pressure, has a 20% chance of developing.

“The good news is that there is a lot of wind shear,” noted Weather Authority Meteorologist Lauren Kreidler. “It is expected to be short-lived even if it does develop.”

Meanwhile, there is another possible development over the eastern Caribbean Sea. The 8 a.m., NHC advisory states that this system is expected to move westward over the next seven days.

There is a 50% chance of this system developing into tropical depression.

Stay tuned to The Weather Authority for your tropics updates.