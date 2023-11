Darius Wright (CREDIT: Lee County Sheriff’s Office)

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing child.

Twelve-year-old Darius Wright was last seen near the intersection of East Marina Ave & Crescent Lake Drive in North Fort Myers around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, according to law enforcement.

Darius is 5’0 and 140 pounds with black hair. He was last seen wearing a gray jacket & black pants.

If you have any knowledge of Darius Wright’s whereabouts, please call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 239-477-1000 or 911.