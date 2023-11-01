Lee County bank robbery suspect arrested

The suspect accused of robbing a Lee County bank on Halloween has been arrested.

According to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers, Grant Davis Jr. was arrested in connection to the bank robbery in Olga.

According to records, Davis Jr. was previously convicted of robbing a bank in Lee County in 2001 on Valentine’s Day.

Even though the FBI took over the case, Davis Jr. was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Few details are known at this time, but WINK News will update this article with more information when it becomes available.