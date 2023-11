Cape Coral City Council denied a rezoning request made by Duplexes Resort Park LLC that would’ve changed the density, height and allowable uses on a 25-acre property in the northeast part of the city.

The applicant requested a rezoning from residential multifamily low to residential multifamily medium, which would’ve increased the maximum density from 16 units per acre to 25 units per acre and increased the maximum height from 50 feet to 60 feet at 1322 NE 12th Ave.

