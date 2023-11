Immigrants who file asylum cases in Florida are less likely to get approved compared to places like New York or California, according to a new analysis of the outcomes of asylum cases.

Local immigration attorneys say states like Florida with stricter immigration laws are an influence.

Thousands of immigrants flee their countries every day to seek asylum in the United States.

“I do have cases in New York, even though that I’m based in Florida, and you can see the difference of the treatment that the federal government and officers are given,” said Enrique Prieto, SWFL immigration attorney.

Data compiled by Syracuse University shows that people seeking asylum in Florida face long odds.

As experts explain, the success rate is higher in the so-called sanctuary states like New York and California.

Trac data shows that of the more than 94,000 asylum cases in Florida, 24% were approved. California? There were more than 151,000 asylum cases, and 65% were approved.

“We had also a lot of issues with existing cases and clients that they were they were afraid. I can tell you that some of them moved to other states,” Prieto said.

Prieto said the data is not a surprise because Florida’s new sweeping immigration law has pushed migrants to other states. He said that just shouldn’t be.

“You shouldn’t get a different treatment if you are in Florida, or if you are in New York, or if you are in New Jersey, or if you’re in California, or Texas. I mean, it should be equal for the whole country because it’s specifically and constitutionally delegated to the federal government.”

Customs and Border Protection said that during its financial year, which ended September 30, the United States allowed more than 900,000 people into the country for humanitarian reasons, making them eligible for asylum.

Asylum seekers are not only legally allowed to be in this country but also allowed to work for years before a judge hears their case.

