42-year-old Baldomero Alanis Junior (left) and 22-year-old Juan Manuel Lopez (right) Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office

From Mexico to Texas, all the way to Lee County, two men have been arrested and are accused of trafficking cocaine.

After a seven-month investigation, with the help of a confidential informant, 42-year-old Baldomero Alanis Junior and 22-year-old Juan Manuel Lopez are accused of trafficking kilograms of cocaine into Lee County.

Detectives believe Alanis Junior used his truck and trailer in the commission of trafficking cocaine into the county.