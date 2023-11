Photo by Pixabay on Pexels.com

Authorities have arrested a teenager accused of selling fentanyl pills at a Halloween party.

According to a Facebook post from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested the 16-year-old after leaving his home in Bonita Springs the day after the party.

They found dozens of fentanyl pills, marijuana and paraphernalia after searching his car. Even more fentanyl was found after authorities searched his bedroom.

The 16-year-old faces several drug charges.