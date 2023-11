U-Haul truck crashes into police deputy vehicle in North Fort Myers. Credit: Lee County Sheriff’s Office

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office are currently investigating an incident involving a U-Haul truck and a deputy patrol car.

LCSO reports that the crash occurred at approximately 10 p.m. on Tuesday at Santa Cruz Street and Woodward Avenue in North Fort Myers.

Deputies are conducting interviews with a person found underneath the U-Haul truck regarding the cause of the incident.