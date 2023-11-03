WINK’s Taste of the Town returns this weekend

Thousands of people are expected to come out to enjoy WINK’s Taste of the Town. The community event is back this weekend.

Excellent food from all over Southwest Florida will come right to the Caloossa Sound Amphitheater in downtown Fort Myers.

It’s part of our Wink Feeds Families initiative, and the proceeds of Taste of the Town will benefit Harry Chapin Food Bank.

The event runs Saturday and Sunday, starting at 11 a.m. and ending at 6 p.m. on Saturday and 5 p.m. on Sunday.

You can buy tickets online or in person, and WINK will have a booth there to meet some of your favorite on-air talent.