Human skull found in North Fort Myers thrift store (CREDIT: Lee County Sheriff’s Office)

A shopper found a human skull in a North Fort Myers thrift store.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the shopper, who happened to be an anthropologist, noticed the skull in the Halloween section on Saturday. The shopper recognized it to be human.

Detectives recovered the skull from the store on North Cleveland Avenue. Based upon their observations, the skull is believed to be human.

The store owner said the skull was located in a storage unit that was purchased years prior, according to deputies.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office will continue to conduct further testing on the skull and said the case is not suspicious in nature.