Florida citrus industry in crisis

Orange grove in the early morning.

The citrus industry is one of Florida’s biggest businesses, and it’s in trouble from things like disease to bad weather.

Just this year, the state’s citrus crop is expected to be less than half of what was grown two years ago.

You will notice that orange juice prices are at an all-time high at the store because of this.

Credit: News Service Florida.

Glenn Beck is a fourth-generation Florida farmer.

He said almost all his citrus groves have been infected with a disease from a bug called the Asian Citrus Psyllid.

“The leaves and fruit don’t receive the nutrients that they should until eventually the tree dies. Never before has there been a series of events that led to a downfall of an industry, such as what citrus has experienced,” Beck said.

Scientific research has helped growers get some of the crops back to normal by fighting off things like diseases.

However, severe weather like hurricanes and abnormal freezes still create problems that are tough to solve.