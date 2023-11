State lawmakers returned to Tallahassee Monday for a special session that could put more money into a program to prepare your home for the next hurricane.

It’s called the “My Safe Florida Home” program.

Lawmakers are looking to put $176 million toward the effort.

It’s meant to strengthen your home and save you money.

For every dollar you spend, the state will put $2 toward upgrades, up to $10,000; and you won’t have to pay sales tax on impact-resistant doors and windows.

Those add-ons could lower your insurance premiums, but it’s not guaranteed. You can talk to your provider to see if it could save you money.

Lawmakers also discussed the school voucher program and a resolution to show support for Israel.