Influx of golf cart traffic in Fort Myers

Credit: WINK News.

As golf cart traffic increases in the City of Fort Myers, the Fort Myers Police Department reminds people that golf carts are prohibited on the roadways or sidewalks.

FMPD said certain gated communities allow golf carts, and the roadways will be marked accordingly.

Government employees, utility workers and maintenance workers can also utilize golf carts during official business.

A new law, which recently passed July 1, increased the age requirement to 18 with a valid ID card or 15 with a learner’s permit and 16 with a valid driver’s license to drive a golf cart.

No City of Fort Myers ordinance currently allows golf carts to be driven on public roadways and sidewalks.

Violations could cost you $113 to $163 and potential points on your driver’s license.