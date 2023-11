Naples Mayor Teresa Heitmann filed Friday to seek a second term in what has become a three-way race to lead the city.

It has been nearly four years since Heitmann was swept into office by defeating longtime incumbent mayor Bill Barnett. She now has two challengers—councilman Ted Blankenship and former councilman Gary Price—in the March 19 mayoral election.

“There are stark differences between my candidacy and my two opponents,” Heitmann said. “They are not in touch with the residents’ priorities and how our citizens want to take the city forward. The campaign will unfold and the citizens will have the benefit of our voting records, all three of us, so there will be no room for rhetoric.”

