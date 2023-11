Jhon Gomez-Ramirez (CREDIT: Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office)

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing juvenile who might have run away with his missing girlfriend.

According to deputies, Jhon Gomez-Ramirez as last seen at his Port Charlotte home on Monday around 9:30 p.m.

Jhon is believed to be in the Fort Myers area with his girlfriend, who was also reported as missing by the Fort Myers Police Department. Deputies said they believe that she stole her father’s credit card and the two are together.

If you have any information regarding Jhon’s location, please contact the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office at 941-639-2101.