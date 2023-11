The Lee County School District is set to finalize the new contracts for teachers, including a pay raise.

The contract will ensure that a teacher’s salary will go up by $2,000 a year.

The new starting salary for Lee County teachers will begin at $50,000. The pay is still lower than the surrounding counties; however, the teachers union calls it a start.

Teachers who started this year will first see the pay increase on Dec. 15.

Experienced teachers with 20 or more years of classroom experience could receive upwards of a $11,500 raise.

Performance-based bonuses can be added to the raises. A $677 raise can be awarded for highly effective reviews and $500 for effective reviews.

The Lee County School District intends to increase salary to help incentivize people to move into the district while keeping the existing teaching staff.

The next bargaining session will begin in February.